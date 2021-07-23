CIO-SP4 Amendments Clear Out Most Early Protests, Extend Due Date

The procurement shop at the National Institutes of Health has apparently satisfied several early complaints over the solicitation for the $50 billion CIO-SP4 IT services contract.

NIH’s IT Acquisition and Assessment Center was hit with several protests following the release of the solicitation. But since the original release, NITAAC has issued a series of amendments that they and the Government Accountability Office believe address concerns raised.

Most of the protesters objected to how past performance from teaming partners would count in the proposals. NITAAC put some limits on the past performance of partners.

Read more at Washington Technology

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)