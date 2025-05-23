Commvault is monitoring cyber threat activity targeting their applications hosted in their Microsoft Azure cloud environment. Threat actors may have accessed client secrets for Commvault’s (Metallic) Microsoft 365 (M365) backup software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution, hosted in Azure. This provided the threat actors with unauthorized access to Commvault’s customers’ M365 environments that have application secrets stored by Commvault.

See the following resource for more information: Notice: Security Advisory (Update).

CISA believes the threat activity may be part of a larger campaign targeting various SaaS companies’ cloud applications with default configurations and elevated permissions.

Read more on the advisory here.