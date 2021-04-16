CISA and CNMF Analysis of SolarWinds-Related Malware

CISA and the Department of Defense (DoD) Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF) have analyzed additional SolarWinds-related malware variants—referred to as SUNSHUTTLE and SOLARFLARE. One of the analyzed files was identified as a China Chopper webshell server-side component that was observed on a network with an active SUNSHUTTLE infection. The webshell can provide a cyber threat actor an alternative method of accessing a network, even if the SUNSHUTTLE infection was remediated.

The U.S. Government attributes this activity to the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR).

CISA encourages users and administrators to review Malware Analysis Report MAR-10327841-1.v1, U.S. Cyber Command’s VirusTotal page, and the following resources for more information:

Read more at CISA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

Latest from Cybersecurity

Go to Top
X