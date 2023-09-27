CISA and FEMA Open the Application Process for the Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program 

Today, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced the opening the application process for $18.2 million available through the Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program (TCGP) to help tribal governments address cybersecurity risks and threats. With the release of a Notice of Funding Opportunity, applicants have until January 10, 2024 to apply for a grant, which can be used to fund new or existing cybersecurity programs.

The cyber grant program is an innovative program established by the State and Local Cybersecurity Improvement Act, part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to help address the unique challenges Tribal governments face when defending against cyber threats. Digital threats impacting Native American and Alaska Native tribes are increasing in frequency and complexity. This program will help provide needed resources to Tribal groups, which sometimes lack or cannot easily access the assets to help them address these dangers.

Like the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program, which was announced last month, this program is another example of a unified approach across DHS, in which a FEMA-administered program leverages CISA capabilities to accomplish the Department’s goal of increasing Tribal cyber defenses.

“We know that Tribes face unique cybersecurity challenges and often lack the resources needed to address them. The Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program will play a critical role in helping Tribal governments build their capability and capacity to protect their communities from cybersecurity threats,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “We encourage all federally recognized Tribal governments to apply for grant funds to protect our nation’s critical infrastructure and communities from malicious cyber activity. CISA is here to provide the expertise, tools, and technical assistance to be a reliable partner to Tribal governments in combatting the emerging cyber threats Tribes face each day.”

“I am proud to have worked hand-in-hand with Tribal Nations to tailor this grant program to better meet the vast cybersecurity needs across Indian Country,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “This is an accomplishment that aligns with our National Tribal Strategy and mission of having a nation prepared for all threats.”

Similar to the SLCGP, the TCGP will fund efforts to establish critical governance frameworks for tribes to address cyber threats and vulnerabilities, identify key vulnerabilities and evaluate needed capabilities, implement measures to mitigate the threats, and develop a 21st-century cyber workforce across tribal communities. CISA will support these efforts with a suite of available resources, including state cybersecurity coordinators and cybersecurity advisors.

The grants will significantly improve resilience to cyber threats by giving Tribal governments much-needed resources to address network security and take steps to protect against cybersecurity risks to and help them strengthen their communities. All 574 federally recognized Tribal governments are eligible to apply.

For more information and helpful resources on the Tribal Cybersecurity Grant Program, visit CISA’s webpage at www.cisa.gov/cyber-grants or FEMA’s webpage at Tribal Homeland Security Grant Program | FEMA.gov.

Read more at CISA