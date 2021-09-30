71.3 F
Washington D.C.
Thursday, September 30, 2021
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityInformation Technology

CISA and Girls Who Code Announce Partnership to Create Cyber Career Pathways

Both CISA and Girls Who Code are committed to closing the gender gap that persists in the cybersecurity workforce.

By Homeland Security Today
Cryptologic Technician (Networks) 1st Class Brandon Janice, a Joint Cyber Analysis Course instructor at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station, helps Elizabeth Durazo, a high school student, complete cybersecurity challenges during the third annual CyberThon event at Naval Air Station Pensacola on Jan. 21, 2017. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Taylor L. Jackson)

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced a new partnership today with Girls Who Code (GWC) to develop pathways for young women to pursue careers in cybersecurity and technology. This partnership will seek to tackle diversity disparities by working to heighten the awareness of cybersecurity and technology careers, and working with employers to build tangible pathways for young women, especially young women of color, to get hands-on experience in the private sector, the non-profit sector, or government.

Through this partnership, CISA and Girls Who Code will establish collaborative opportunities that will provide awareness, training, and pathways into cybersecurity careers for girls, women and those who identify as nonbinary.

“One of my top priorities at CISA is to inspire more women and girls to pursue careers in cybersecurity and technology,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “The gender gap that exists in the cybersecurity workforce contributes to the overall cyber workforce shortage that persists in the United States and globally, which ultimately makes us less prepared to deal with the threats of today and tomorrow. I couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with Girls Who Code to help build the next generation of cyber talent where young women, everywhere, can see themselves in cyber.”

“We’re thrilled by the opportunity to collaborate with CISA, creating career pathways and empowering young women, and especially young women of color, to seek out exciting, 21st-century jobs in technology and cybersecurity,” said Dr. Tarika Barrett, CEO of Girls Who Code. “At Girls Who Code, we imagine a world where our computer science classrooms are as diverse as our communities; a world where women in computing careers have a sisterhood to lean on; and a world where that sisterhood creates real change for communities everywhere. This partnership with CISA is a strong step in making that future a reality.”

Both CISA and Girls Who Code are committed to closing the gender gap that persists in the cybersecurity workforce, by bringing more talented young women into the workforce to prepare our nation to defend against the threats of today and tomorrow.

Last month during a meeting with President Biden, private sector and education leaders made commitments to help in the Administration’s whole-of-nation effort to address cybersecurity threats. Girls Who Code announced it will establish a micro credentialing program for historically excluded groups in technology and make scholarships and early career opportunities more accessible to underrepresented groups.

Read more at CISA

Previous articleDHS S&T Tests Innovative Air Domain Awareness Technology
Next articleDefense Department Reports Increase in Active-Duty Suicides in 2020
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2021 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.