CISA and Partners Release Advisory Update on Akira Ransomware

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), in collaboration with the FBI, Department of Defense Cyber Crime Center, Department of Health and Human Services, and international partners, have released an updated joint Cybersecurity Advisory, #StopRansomware: Akira Ransomware. The advisory provides network defenders with the latest indicators of compromise, tactics, techniques, procedures, and detection methods associated with Akira ransomware activity.

This advisory reflects new findings as of Nov. 13, 2025, highlighting Akira ransomware’s evolution and continued threat to critical infrastructure sectors. Akira ransomware threat actors, associated with groups such as Storm-1567, Howling Scorpius, Punk Spider, and Gold Sahara, have expanded their capabilities, targeting small and medium-sized businesses as well as larger organizations across sectors including Manufacturing, Educational Institutions, Information Technology, Healthcare, Financial, and Food and Agriculture.

The original advisory can be found here.