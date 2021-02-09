CISA Announces 2021 Virtual Hiring Events

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the nation’s first federal cybersecurity agency, is kicking off a series of virtual hiring events in 2021 for job seekers, while aiming to further increase the representation among women, minorities, and persons with disabilities in order to more fully realize the goal of using the talents of all segments of society.

The next virtual cybersecurity career fair will take place on February 10th, and is targeted towards cybersecurity and IT professionals. Prospective employees will have the opportunity to interact with CISA hiring representatives in a live, virtual environment.

Registration is now open for the Feb. 10 event that runs 12:00pm – 3:00pm, EST.

CISA is participating in several hiring events this year, including ‘Women in Tech’ events in hopes of connecting with job seekers who eager to learn more about available opportunities. CISA’s goal is to enhance its ability to recruit, hire, promote, and retain a diverse workforce.

“In today’s interconnected world, cybersecurity and infrastructure resilience are more important than ever,” said CISA Acting Director Brandon Wales. “CISA is on the cutting edge of these and other homeland security challenges and needs America’s top talent to join our team. If you want to make a difference for the nation, please come learn more about opportunities at CISA.”

Every day, the women and men of CISA work with partners across the country to strengthen the backbone of our national and economic security. CISA employees work behind the scenes making sure that the systems, networks and critical infrastructure Americans rely on are there when they need them, and work collaboratively with state and local government, private industry, law enforcement, and top-tier researchers.

A listing of this year’s virtual career and hiring events along with a link for registration will be posted prior to each event at www.cisa.gov/hiring-events.

Upcoming Events

When: 2/10/2021

What: Cybersecurity Career Fair

Audience: Cybersecurity and IT Professionals

When: 3/24/2021

What: Women in Tech Career Fair

Audience: Women, Cybersecurity and IT Professionals

When: 4/7/2021

What: Exclusive Private Networking Event (Invitation only)

Audience: Cybersecurity and IT Professionals

When: 4/28/2021

What: Women in Tech Career Fair

Audience: Women, Cybersecurity and IT Professionals

When: 5/12/2021

What: IT Operations Event

Audience: Cybersecurity and IT Professionals interested in DevOps, Project Managers, Data Analysts

When: 6/9/2021

What: TS/SCI National Event

Audience: Cybersecurity and IT Professionals

When: 6/29/2021

What: CISA Only Hiring Event

Audience: Cybersecurity and IT Professionals

When: 7/15/2021

What: Exclusive Private Networking Event (Invitation only)

Audience: Cybersecurity and IT Professionals

When: 7/27/2021

What: CISA Only Hiring Event

Audience: Cybersecurity and IT Professionals

When: 8/24/2021

What: CISA Only Hiring Event

Audience: Cybersecurity and IT Professionals

CISA is committed to hiring a highly talented, dedicated, diverse workforce and offers multiple opportunities for employment. More information is available at https://www.cisa.gov/careers

