CISA Announces New Enhanced Cybersecurity Services Provider

Today, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced that Viasat, a global communications company, will join CISA’s Enhanced Cybersecurity Services (ECS) program as a new service provider (SP). This partnership enables Viasat to provide its customers with early warning against sophisticated cyber attacks and further improves CISA’s support to public and private sector partners.

ECS is a voluntary program, established in 2013, which shares sensitive and classified U.S. government-vetted indicators of compromise (IOCs) between CISA and participating SPs. ECS SPs use that information to offer intrusion prevention and detection capabilities and analyst services to U.S.-based organizations, including state and local government groups. Viasat will join AT&T and Lumen as accredited ECS SPs.

“We are pleased to add an additional service provider to the ECS program,” said Acting CISA Director Brandon Wales. “This announcement follows a rigorous accreditation process designed to ensure the security of classified information and the privacy of end-use customers. ECS remains the only commercially available service capable of automated sensitive and classified information sharing. We believe this new partnership highlights our continued commitment to using a variety of tools to enhance the nation’s cyber defense posture.”

U.S.-based organizations interested in learning more about the defense models or enrolling in services may contact the ECS SPs directly: Viasat ([email protected]), AT&T ([email protected]), Lumen ([email protected]). Additional ECS program information is available at https://www.cisa.gov/ecs.

