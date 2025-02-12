CISA Employees Offered Chance to Resign as Part of Trump’s ‘Fork in The Road’ Program

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has been revealed as the latest government agency to “participate” in sweeping resignations across the US federal government.

In an email dated 5 February, Bridget Bean – whose current title is senior official performing the duties of the director – confirmed that CISA employees were able to take up the Trump administration’s offer of deferred resignation, otherwise known as the Fork in the Road Program.

“I am writing to provide an update that CISA employees may participate in the deferred resignation program (‘Fork in the Road’),” Bean said.

Read the rest of the story at cyberdaily.