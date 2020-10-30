CISA, FBI, and CNMF Identify a New Malware Variant: ComRAT

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Department of Defense Cyber National Mission Force (CNMF) have identified a malware variant—referred to as ComRAT—used by the Russian-sponsored advanced persistent threat (APT) actor Turla. In addition, U.S. Cyber Command has released the malware sample to the malware aggregation tool and repository, VirusTotal.

CISA encourages users and administrators to review Malware Analysis Report MAR-10310246-2.v1 and U.S. Cyber Command’s VirusTotal page for more information.

Read more at US CERT

