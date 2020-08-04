CISA, FBI, DoD Warn of Chinese Government TAIDOOR Malware

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Department of Defense (DoD) have identified a malware variant—referred as TAIDOOR—used by the Chinese government. In addition, U.S. Cyber Command has released the malware sample to the malware aggregation tool and repository, VirusTotal.

CISA encourages users and administrators to review Malware Analysis Report MAR-10292089-1.v1, U.S. Cyber Command’s VirusTotal page, and CISA’s Chinese Malicious Cyber Activity page for more information.

