CISA, FBI Warn of Scattered Spider Expertise with Social Engineering, SIM swapping

The leading cybersecurity officials in the U.S. published a stark warning on Thursday about a group of hackers who have disrupted some of the largest companies in the country through social engineering and other tactics.

The hacking group Scattered Spider — also known by a variety of other names including Starfraud, UNC3944, Scatter Swine, and Muddled Libra — has drawn headlines in recent months for alleged attacks on casino giants MGM Resorts and Caesars Entertainment.

In an advisory and press roundtable on Thursday, the FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) added to the research done by cybersecurity experts on how the group operates.

Read the rest of the story from The Record Media here.

