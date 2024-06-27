The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has announced Matt House as the recipient of the FY23 Acquisition & Procurement Award, recognizing his outstanding contributions and leadership within the agency. House’s exemplary management of the Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation (CDM) program during a critical transitional period has earned him the prestigious title of Acquisition Program Manager of the Year.

Matt House, reflecting on this recognition, emphasized his passion for CISA’s mission to safeguard the nation from cyber threats. “I love CISA’s mission to protect the country from cyber threats and I’ve always loved working on CDM. When I saw the opportunity to rejoin the team, I jumped at it. Being selected to serve as the CDM Project Manager is a crowning achievement in my career and I feel like I won the lottery,” House shared.

House’s tenure at CISA has been marked by his dedication and commitment to enhancing the nation’s cybersecurity infrastructure. His leadership in the CDM program has been particularly notable, overseeing efforts to provide a comprehensive and dynamic approach to fortifying the cybersecurity posture of federal agencies. The program’s focus on continuous diagnostics and mitigation has been instrumental in protecting government, critical infrastructure, and domestic networks from the growing threat of foreign adversaries.

“Working at CISA is challenging, but also very rewarding. Each and every day, I can see how our efforts are having a materially positive impact on protecting our government, critical infrastructure, and domestic networks from foreign adversaries,” House added.

The award underscores House’s ability to navigate and manage complex acquisition and procurement processes, ensuring that CISA remains at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation and defense. His strategic vision and operational expertise have not only advanced the CDM program but have also set a high standard for future acquisition program managers within the agency.

CISA Director Jen Easterly commended House’s achievements, highlighting the importance of strong leadership in the agency’s mission to enhance national cybersecurity. “Matt House’s dedication and exceptional leadership have been pivotal in driving the success of the CDM program. His work exemplifies the best of what CISA stands for, and we are proud to honor him with this award.”

As CISA continues to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing cyber threat landscape, the contributions of individuals like Matt House are crucial in maintaining and advancing the agency’s mission. House’s recognition serves as a testament to the vital role that skilled and dedicated professionals play in securing the nation’s cyber infrastructure.

For more details on CISA’s programs and initiatives, visit [CISA’s official website](https://www.cisa.gov).