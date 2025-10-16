CISA Instructs Agencies to Mitigate F5 Device Vulnerabilities Following Hacker Exploitation

CISA has issued Emergency Directive ED 26-01: Mitigate Vulnerabilities in F5 Devices to direct Federal Civilian Executive Branch agencies to inventory F5 BIG-IP products, evaluate if the networked management interfaces are accessible from the public internet, and apply newly released updates from F5, according to an alert release.

A nation-state affiliated cyber threat actor has compromised F5 systems and exfiltrated data, including portions of the BIG-IP proprietary source code and vulnerability information, which provides the actor with a technical advantage to exploit F5 devices and software. This poses an imminent threat to federal networks using F5 devices and software.

Key Actions Required:

Harden Public-Facing Hardware and Software Appliances: Identify if physical or virtual BIG-IP devices exposed to the public internet provide public access to the networked management interface.

Update Instances of BIG-IP Hardware and Software Applications: Apply the latest vendor updates by Oct. 22, 2025, for the following products: F5OS, BIG-IP TMOS, BIG-IQ, and BNK / CNF— validate the F5 published MD5 checksums for its software image files and other F5 downloaded software. For other devices, update with the latest software release by Oct. 31, 2025, and apply the latest F5-provided asset hardening guidance.

Disconnect End of Support Devices: Disconnect all public-facing F5 devices that have reached their end-of-support date. Report mission-critical exceptions to CISA.

Mitigate Against Cookie Leakage: If CISA notifies an agency of a BIG-IP cookie leakage vulnerability, the agency shall follow CISA's accompanying mitigation instructions.

Report: Submit a complete inventory of F5 products and actions taken to CISA by 11:59 p.m. EDT, Oct. 29, 2025.

For detailed guidance, refer to the full Emergency Directive ED 26-01.