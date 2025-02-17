32.2 F
CISA Issues Nine Industrial Control Systems Advisories to Address Security Vulnerabilities

CISA logo

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has released nine new Industrial Control Systems (ICS) advisories on February 4, 2025, providing critical information on security vulnerabilities affecting industrial networks and critical infrastructure. These advisories serve as a vital resource for organizations managing ICS environments, highlighting security threats, potential exploits, and recommended mitigation strategies.

CISA’s ICS advisories are designed to inform operators, manufacturers, and cybersecurity professionals about emerging threats and vulnerabilities that could impact essential systems controlling energy, water, transportation, and manufacturing sectors. The newly issued advisories offer details on identified security weaknesses, the risk they pose to operational technology (OT) environments, and steps organizations can take to secure their systems against potential cyberattacks.

Industrial control systems are frequently targeted by cyber threats due to their critical role in national infrastructure. As cyber adversaries continue to develop sophisticated attack methods, CISA regularly updates its advisories to help organizations stay ahead of potential exploits and strengthen their defenses. The agency encourages asset owners and operators to review the latest advisories and implement recommended security measures.

Click here to read more on the nine advisories.

Matt Seldon, BSc., is an Editorial Associate with HSToday. He has over 20 years of experience in writing, social media, and analytics. Matt has a degree in Computer Studies from the University of South Wales in the UK. His diverse work experience includes positions at the Department for Work and Pensions and various responsibilities for a wide variety of companies in the private sector. He has been writing and editing various blogs and online content for promotional and educational purposes in his job roles since first entering the workplace. Matt has run various social media campaigns over his career on platforms including Google, Microsoft, Facebook and LinkedIn on topics surrounding promotion and education. His educational campaigns have been on topics including charity volunteering in the public sector and personal finance goals.

