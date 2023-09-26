CISA Launches National Public Service Announcement Campaign Encouraging Americans to Take Steps to Keep Themselves and Their Families Safe Online

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) today announced the launch of “Secure Our World,” a nationwide cybersecurity public awareness campaign to educate all Americans on how to stay safe online. The campaign includes a public service announcement (PSA) that will air on stations around the country, as well as digital content, a toolkit, and other resources. Recognizing that technology is an integral part of our modern lives, Congress tasked CISA with creating this program to provide small businesses, communities, and individuals with the guidance and tools they need to protect themselves online.

“I’m incredibly excited to launch our nationwide Public Service Announcement campaign, which includes resources and tools every individual and organization can use to stay safe online by practicing good cyber hygiene,” said CISA Director Jen Easterly. “As cyber threats continue to evolve, we encourage everyone to do their part to stay cyber-safe.”

The Secure Our World program is focused on four simple steps everyone can take to stay safe online:

Strong passwords : Use passwords that are long, random, and unique to each account, and use a password manager to generate them and to save them.

: Use passwords that are long, random, and unique to each account, and use a to generate them and to save them. Multifactor authentication: Use MFA for all accounts that offer it. We need more than a password to protect our most important data, including email, financial accounts, and social media.

Use MFA for all accounts that offer it. We need more than a password to protect our most important data, including email, financial accounts, and social media. Recognize and report phishing: Think before you click! Be cautious of unsolicited emails, texts, or calls asking you for personal information. Resist the urge to click on these links and don’t click on links or open attachments from unknown sources.

Think before you click! Be cautious of unsolicited emails, texts, or calls asking you for personal information. Resist the urge to click on these links and don’t click on links or open attachments from unknown sources. Update software. Enable automatic updates on software so the latest security patches keep our devices continuously protected.

Everyone can take steps today to Secure Our World. Follow CISA throughout October during Cybersecurity Awareness Month for extended coverage of the program. Visit cisa.gov/SecureOurWorld to access our free cybersecurity resources and tips. Together we can build a more secure digital world.

Read more at CISA