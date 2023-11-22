CISA Launches Pilot Program Offering ‘Cutting-Edge’ Services to Critical Infrastructure Orgs

The U.S. government is offering “cutting-edge cybersecurity shared services” to critical infrastructure organizations that need it most.

In a letter on Friday, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) announced a new voluntary pilot program focused on entities in the healthcare, water, and K-12 education sectors — organizations that continue to face a daily barrage of cyberattacks and ransomware incidents.

“CISA has acted as a managed service provider to the federal civilian government for years and observed significant risk reduction along with the benefits of cost-savings and standardization,” said Eric Goldstein, executive assistant director for cybersecurity at CISA.

