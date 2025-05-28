Virtually all of the top officials at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) have departed the agency or will do so this month, according to an email obtained by Cybersecurity Dive, further widening a growing void in expertise and leadership at the government’s lead cyber defense force at a time when tensions with foreign adversaries are escalating.

Five of CISA’s six operational divisions and six of its 10 regional offices will have lost top leaders by the end of the month, the agency’s new deputy director, Madhu Gottumukkala, informed employees in an email on Thursday.

Steve Harris, the acting head of the Infrastructure Security Division, left on May 16, and Trent Frazier, the acting head of the Stakeholder Engagement Division, left on May 2, Gottumukkala wrote, while Vince Delaurentis, the No. 2 official in the Emergency Communications Division, is leaving on May 30. Gottumukkala also confirmed the previously reported departures of Matt Hartman, the No. 2 official in the Cybersecurity Division, and Boyden Rohner, the head of the Integrated Operations Division.

