CISA has released a malware analysis report on Supernova malware affecting unpatched SolarWinds Orion software. The report contains indicators of compromise (IOCs) and analyzes several malicious artifacts. Supernova is not part of the SolarWinds supply chain attack described in Alert AA20-352A.

CISA encourages users and administrators to review Malware Analysis Report MAR-10319053-1.v1 and the SolarWinds advisory for more information on Supernova.

