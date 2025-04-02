CISA Promotes Emergency Communications Month

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) officially marked the beginning of the fourth annual Emergency Communications Month yesterday, recognizing the critical role that emergency communications play in the safety and resilience of the nation’s infrastructure.

Observed each April, Emergency Communications Month serves to spotlight the people and systems that keep the lines open when disasters strike—first responders, dispatchers, and the infrastructure professionals working behind the scenes. This year’s theme, “Resilient Together,” reinforces the importance of secure, interoperable emergency communications and CISA’s commitment to working in tandem with state, local, tribal, and territorial partners.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As part of its observance, CISA is encouraging agencies and organizations across the critical infrastructure landscape to enroll in free priority telecommunications programs like the Government Emergency Telecommunications Service (GETS) and Wireless Priority Service (WPS). These services are designed to give essential personnel priority access to communication networks during times of congestion or disruption, including those caused by cyber incidents, severe weather, or technical outages.

As cyber threats and natural disasters increase in frequency and intensity, CISA is using Emergency Communications Month to promote awareness of tools, training, and services that ensure mission-critical communications remain uninterrupted during emergencies. That includes not just priority services, but also planning and preparedness efforts that enhance response and recovery.