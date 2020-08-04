CISA Putting Skills Over Experience as It Rethinks Cyber Hiring Approach

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has come a long way in maturing the federal government’s cyber-threat sharing capabilities with the private sector over the past few years.

And with the coronavirus pandemic changing aspects of the threat landscape, CISA Director Chris Krebs said Monday that the agency hasn’t just seen an increase in the overall scope of threats, but a “dramatic shift” in the consequences of a successful breach.

Hospitals, for example, have long been a data-rich target for ransomware attacks, but bringing down a health care provider’s network during the pandemic would have devastating consequences.

Read more at Federal News Network

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)