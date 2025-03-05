CISA Reaffirms to Safeguard Critical Infrastructure From Qilin Ransomware Group

The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said Monday that its goal is to protect the nation’s critical infrastructure from all cyber threats, including those from Russia.

“CISA’s mission is to defend against all cyber threats to U.S. Critical Infrastructure, including from Russia,” according to a message posted on the agency’s X, formerly Twitter, handle. “There has been no change in our posture. Any reporting to the contrary is fake and undermines our national security.”

The CISA statement comes amid initial reports of Pete Hegseth, defense secretary, pausing offensive cyber operations against Russia as a diplomatic push continues to end the war in Ukraine. However, the reasoning for the instruction was not been publicly stated.

Read the rest of the story at Industrial Cyber.