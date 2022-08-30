CISA Releases 12 Industrial Control Systems Advisories

CISA has released 12 Industrial Control Systems (ICS) advisories on August 30, 2022. These advisories provides timely information about current security issues, vulnerabilities, and exploits surrounding ICS.
CISA encourages users and administrators to review the newly released ICS advisories for technical details and mitigations:
- ICSA-22-242-01 Hitachi Energy FCP
- ICSA-22-242-02 Hitachi Energy GWS
- ICSA-22-242-03 Hitachi Energy MSM
- ICSA-22-242-04 Hitachi Energy RTU500 series
- ICSA-22-242-05 Fuji Electric D300win
- ICSA-22-242-06 Honeywell ControlEdge
- ICSA-22-242-07 Honeywell Experion LX
- ICSA-22-242-08 Honeywell Trend Controls
- ICSA-22-242-09 Omron CX-Programmer
- ICSA-22-242-10 PTC Kepware KEPServerEX
- ICSA-22-242-11 Sensormatic Electronics iSTAR
- ICSA-22-221-01 Mitsubishi Electric Multiple Factory Automation Products (Update B)