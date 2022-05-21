83.8 F
Washington D.C.
Friday, May 20, 2022
spot_img
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
Subject Matter AreasCybersecurityInformation Technology

CISA Releases Analysis of FY21 Risk and Vulnerability Assessments

CISA encourages network defenders to review the analysis and infographic and apply the recommended mitigations.

By Homeland Security Today

CISA has released an analysis and infographic detailing the findings from the 112 Risk and Vulnerability Assessments (RVAs) conducted across multiple sectors in Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21).

The analysis details a sample attack path comprising 11 successive tactics, or steps, a cyber threat actor could take to compromise an organization with weaknesses that are representative of those CISA observed in FY21 RVAs. The infographic highlights the three most successful techniques for each tactic that the RVAs documented. Both the analysis and the infographic map threat actor behavior to the MITRE ATT&CK® framework.

CISA encourages network defenders to review the analysis and infographic and apply the recommended mitigations to protect against the observed tactics and techniques. For information on CISA RVAs and additional services, visit the CISA Cyber Resource Hub.

Read more at CISA

Previous articleCISA Issues Emergency Directive and Releases Advisory Related to VMware Vulnerabilities
Next articleUSCIS Holds National Public Engagement on Backlog Reduction
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

STAY CONNECTED

- Advertisement -

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2022 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals