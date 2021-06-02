CISA Releases Best Practices for Mapping to MITRE ATT&CK®

As part of an effort to encourage a common language in threat actor analysis, CISA has released Best Practices for MITRE ATT&CK® Mapping. The guide shows analysts—through instructions and examples—how to map adversary behavior to the MITRE ATT&CK framework. CISA created this guide in partnership with the Homeland Security Systems Engineering and Development Institute™ (HSSEDI), a DHS-owned R&D center operated by MITRE, which worked with the MITRE ATT&CK team.

CISA and other organizations in the cybersecurity community use MITRE ATT&CK to identify and analyze threat actor behavior. This analysis enables them to produce a set of mappings to develop adversary profiles; conduct activity trend analyses; and detect, respond to, and mitigate threats. An increase in the number of organizations integrating the ATT&CK framework in their analysis will have a positive impact on the efficiency and efficacy of information sharing within the community.

CISA, HSSEDI, and MITRE ATT&CK encourage users and administrators to review both the guide—as well as CISA Executive Assistant Director Eric Goldstein’s blog post on the guide—to strengthen the security posture of their organization and improve information sharing.

