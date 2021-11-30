CISA Releases Capacity Enhancement Guides to Enhance Mobile Device Cybersecurity for Consumers and Organizations

CISA has released actionable Capacity Enhancement Guides (CEGs) to help users and organizations improve mobile device cybersecurity.
- The CEG: Mobile Device Cybersecurity Checklist for Consumers provides steps for consumers, including using strong authentication and enabling automatic operating system updates.
- The CEG: Mobile Device Cybersecurity Checklist for Organizations provides steps to help organizations secure mobile access to enterprise resources.
CISA encourages users and administrators to review the guidance and apply the recommendations.