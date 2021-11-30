44.7 F
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
CISA Releases Capacity Enhancement Guides to Enhance Mobile Device Cybersecurity for Consumers and Organizations

The CEG: Mobile Device Cybersecurity Checklist for Organizations provides steps to help organizations secure mobile access to enterprise resources.

By Homeland Security Today
CISA has released actionable Capacity Enhancement Guides (CEGs) to help users and organizations improve mobile device cybersecurity.

CISA encourages users and administrators to review the guidance and apply the recommendations.

Read more at CISA

