CISA Releases Decider Tool to Help with MITRE ATT&CK Mapping

Network defenders, analysts, and researchers can see CISA’s video, fact sheet, and blog to get started with Decider.

By Homeland Security Today

Today, CISA released Decider, a free tool to help the cybersecurity community map threat actor behavior to the MITRE ATT&CK framework. Created in partnership with the Homeland Security Systems Engineering and Development Institute™ (HSSEDI) and MITRE, Decider helps make mapping quick and accurate through guided questions, a powerful search and filter function, and a cart functionality that lets users export results to commonly used formats.

Network defenders, analysts, and researchers can see CISA’s videofact sheet, and blog to get started with Decider. CISA encourages the community to use the tool in conjunction with the recently updated Best Practices for MITRE ATT&CK® Mapping guide.

Please share your thoughts. We recently updated our anonymous Product Feedback Survey and we’d welcome your feedback.

