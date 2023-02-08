CISA Releases ESXiArgs Ransomware Recovery Script

CISA has released a recovery script for organizations that have fallen victim to ESXiArgs ransomware. The ESXiArgs ransomware encrypts configuration files on vulnerable ESXi servers, potentially rendering virtual machines (VMs) unusable.

CISA recommends organizations impacted by ESXiArgs evaluate the script and guidance provided in the accompanying README file to determine if it is fit for attempting to recover access to files in their environment.

Organizations can access the recovery script here: https://github.com/cisagov/ESXiArgs-Recover

