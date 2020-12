CISA has created a free tool for detecting unusual and potentially malicious activity that threatens users and applications in an Azure/Microsoft O365 environment. The tool is intended for use by incident responders and is narrowly focused on activity that is endemic to the recent identity- and authentication-based attacks seen in multiple sectors.

CISA strongly encourages users and administrators to visit the following GitHub page for additional information and detection countermeasures.

Read more at CISA

