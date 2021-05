CISA has released Industrial Control Systems Advisory ICSA-21-119-04 Multiple RTOS to provide notice of multiple vulnerabilities found in real-time operating systems (RTOS) and supporting libraries. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could result in unexpected behavior such as a crash or a remote code injection/execution.

CISA encourages users and administrators to review the ICS Advisory for mitigation recommendations and available updates.

Read more at CISA

