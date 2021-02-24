CISA Releases Joint Cybersecurity Advisory on Exploitation of Accellion File Transfer Appliance

This joint advisory is the result of a collaborative effort by the cybersecurity authorities of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States. These authorities are aware of cyber actors exploiting vulnerabilities in Accellion File Transfer Appliance (FTA). This activity has impacted organizations globally, including those in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Worldwide, actors have exploited the vulnerabilities to attack multiple federal and state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) government organizations as well as private industry organizations including those in the medical, legal, telecommunications, finance, and energy sectors. According to Accellion, this activity involves attackers leveraging four vulnerabilities to target FTA customers. In one incident, an attack on an SLTT organization potentially included the breach of confidential organizational data. In some instances observed, the attacker has subsequently extorted money from victim organizations to prevent public release of information exfiltrated from the Accellion appliance.

This Joint Cybersecurity Advisory provides indicators of compromise (IOCs) and recommended mitigations for this malicious activity. For a downloadable copy of IOCs, see: AA21-055A.stix and MAR-10325064-1.v1.stix.

Read more at CISA

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)