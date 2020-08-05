CISA Releases New Cyber Career Pathways Tool

Today, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released the Cyber Career Pathways Tool, an interactive approach for current and future cybersecurity professionals to envision their career and navigate next steps within the NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework.

The new tool is designed with a purpose to help individuals identify, build, and navigate a potential cyber career pathway by increasing understanding of the knowledge, skills, and abilities needed to begin, transition, or advance a cyber career. It was created and is maintained in partnership with the Interagency Federal Cyber Career Pathways Working Group, led by CISA, the Department of Defense, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

“It is more important than ever in this digital age for government and industry to invest in supporting the development of our cyber workforce,” said Bryan Ware, CISA Assistant Director for Cybersecurity. “To protect our interconnected systems from the myriad of threats that we face every day, we need to attract new talent. Growing and strengthening the pipeline of cyber talent is a top priority for CISA.”

The Cyber Career Pathways Tool depicts the cyber workforce as five distinct, yet complementary, skill communities. It also highlights core attributes among each of the 52 work roles and offers actionable insights for employers, professionals, and individuals considering a career in cyber. These key features will help adults and teenagers interested in a cyber path better explore work roles and career opportunities.

With our interagency partners, CISA is proud to provide this exhaustive, yet easy to use resource. You can find a link to the tool and fact sheet here.

Other tools and resources for current and future cybersecurity professionals can be found on CISA’s National Initiative for Cybersecurity Careers and Studies (NICCS) website.

