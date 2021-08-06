CISA Releases New Cyber Training Guide

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) released a new downloadable Cybersecurity Workforce Training Guide today to assist future and current cybersecurity and information technology (IT) professionals chart a successful career path. This guide is a one-stop-shop for information and resources to help professionals start and/or advance their careers in cybersecurity through training.

“The cybersecurity workforce is on the front lines of our nation’s security,” said Eric Goldstein, Executive Assistant Director for Cybersecurity, CISA. “Our objective is to provide the right tools so this critical workforce knows where to find the available training that can help them be well prepared and skilled. This comprehensive guide will help individuals identify a job track and pinpoint areas for growth.”

By using this guide, the cybersecurity profession will understand the applicable work roles, tasks, and knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs) that are the keys to success; and discover training and professional development opportunities to build skills and maximize potential. Also, they will find:

Entry, Intermediate, and Advanced Level Cybersecurity Certifications

Professional Development Trainings and Certification Prep Courses

Experience and Hands-On Opportunities

Additional Cyber/IT Resources from across the federal government

The Cybersecurity Workforce Training Guide is a first step to help professionals chart a path to future success in the federal and state, local, tribal, and territorial (SLTT) cybersecurity communities. To download and view the guide, please visit cisa.gov. CISA is committed to helping individuals grow their careers by providing access to training and tools for advancement.

