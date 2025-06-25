spot_img
CISA Releases New Guidance for Reducing Memory-Related Vulnerabilities

CISA, in partnership with the National Security Agency (NSA), has released a joint guide on reducing memory-related vulnerabilities in modern software development.

Memory safety vulnerabilities pose serious risks to national security and critical infrastructure. Adopting memory safe languages (MSLs) offers the most comprehensive mitigation against this class of vulnerabilities and provides built-in safeguards that enhance security by design.

CISA’s Secure by Design program advocates for integrating proactive security measures throughout the software development lifecycle, with MSLs as a central component. Consistent support for MSLs underscores their benefits for national security and resilience by reducing exploitable flaws before products reach users.

This joint guide outlines key challenges to adopting MSLs, offers practical approaches for overcoming them, and highlights important considerations for organizations seeking to transition toward more secure software development practices. Organizations in academia, U.S. government, and private industry are encouraged to review this guidance and support adoption of MSLs.

The original announcement can be found here.

