CISA Releases SCuBA Hybrid Identity Solutions Architecture Guidance Document for Public Comment

CISA has released a draft Secure Cloud Business Applications (SCuBA) Hybrid Identity Solutions Architecture guidance document for public comment. The request for comment period is open until April 17, 2023. Comments may be submitted to CyberSharedServices@cisa.dhs.gov.

In accordance with Executive Order 14028, CISA’s SCuBA project aims to develop consistent, effective, modern, and manageable security that will help secure agency information assets stored within cloud operations. This guidance will help federal civilian departments and agencies securely and efficiently integrate their traditional on-premises enterprise networks with cloud-based solutions.

CISA encourages federal program and project managers involved in identity management interoperability and vulnerability mitigation to review and provide comment. Visit CISA’s SCuBA project page for more information and to review the guidance document.

Read more at CISA