CISA has released an Industrial Control Systems (ICS) advisory detailing multiple vulnerabilities in InterNiche products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system.

CISA encourages users and administrators to review the ICS Advisory ICSA-21-217-01 HCC Embedded InterNiche TCP/IP Stack NicheLite and apply the necessary updates and mitigations.

Read more at CISA

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)