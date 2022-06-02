78 F
Friday, June 3, 2022
CISA Releases Security Advisory on Illumina Local Run Manager

These vulnerabilities could impact settings, configurations, software, or data on the affected product and interact with the connected network.

CISA has released an Industrial Controls Systems Advisory (ICSA) detailing multiple vulnerabilities in Illumina Local Run Manager. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities may allow an unauthenticated malicious actor to take control of the affected product remotely and take any action at the operating system level. These vulnerabilities could impact settings, configurations, software, or data on the affected product and interact through the affected product with the connected network.

CISA encourages users and technicians to review ICS Advisory ICSA-22-153-02: Illumina Local Run Manager for technical details and mitigations and the Food and Drug Administration advisory statement for additional information.

Read more at CISA

