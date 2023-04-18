60.3 F
CISA Releases Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) Sharing Lifecycle Report

This report also highlights SBOM sharing survey results obtained from interviews with stakeholders to understand the current SBOM sharing landscape.

By Homeland Security Today
A laptop computer runs desktop configuration software at the 60th Communications Squadron computer warehouse at Travis Air Force Base, California, Sept. 11, 2020. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

CISA has released the SBOM Sharing Lifecycle Report to the cybersecurity and supply chain community. The purpose of this report is to enumerate and describe the different parties and phases of the SBOM Sharing Lifecycle and to assist readers in choosing suitable SBOM sharing solutions based on the amount of time, resources, subject-matter expertise, effort, and access to tooling that is available to the reader to implement a phase of the SBOM sharing lifecycle.

