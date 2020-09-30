CISA Releases Telework Essentials Toolkit

Today, CISA released the Telework Essentials Toolkit providing business leaders, their IT staff, and employees with a more permanent telework solution beyond what may have been implemented as a quick fix or temporary solution.

The Toolkit provides three personalized modules outlining distinctive security considerations appropriate for each role:

Actions for executive leaders that drive cybersecurity strategy, investment and culture

Actions for IT professionals that develop security awareness and vigilance

Actions for teleworkers to develop their home network security awareness and vigilance

It is more important than ever that our partners like you are aware of cyber risks endemic to this new environment and are prepared with the tools to mitigate them. We encourage you to forward this notification and toolkit widely to other partners. With your support we can continue to develop a stronger, more resilient culture of cyber readiness from the c-suite to the end user.

