CISA Shares Specs for Threat-Hunting Solution

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency wants to know whether industry can meet certain performance and security features to support a threat-hunting system.

The 2021 National Defense Authorization Act gives CISA the power to deploy technology, including information collection tools, on federal agency networks and applications and to hunt for threats and vulnerabilities on those systems without notifying agencies in advance. It also calls for the Homeland Security secretary to submit to Congress a review of CISA’s ability to conduct such threat hunting given its resources within a year of enactment.

