CISA Soon to Call for Agency Proposals on TIC 3.0

The federal government is getting closer to rolling out its Trusted Internet Connection 3.0 policy, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is laying the groundwork for agencies to begin using the program. Strategic documents were recently released and one of the objectives of TIC 3.0 is dividing agencies architectures into trust zones.

Sean Connelly, TIC program manager at CISA, said he is hosting interagency working groups, with membership from more than 50 agencies. CISA has also conducted one-on-ones with vendors and cloud service providers, as well as done pilot programs, he said.

Read more at Federal News Network

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)