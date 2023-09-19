CISA Sponsors Hack the Building 2.0 Hospital Competition

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity (NCAE-C) are sponsoring the Hack the Building 2.0, Hospital Edition competition at the Maryland Innovation and Security Institute (MISI) in Columbia, Md. from Sept. 18 – 22. The NCAE-C program is managed by the National Security Agency (NSA) in partnership with CISA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The Hack the Building 2.0 competition will utilize technical scenarios and cybersecurity kits constructed from real world hardware and software, automation systems technology, and connected medical devices. Its objective is to increase and strengthen the talent pool of future cybersecurity workers in the health care sector. The competition allows student teams from NCAE-C-designated universities to participate in either an offensive or defensive capacity to build skills within multiple cyber domains. NCAE-C teams will have the opportunity to compete with government and industry teams to gain mentorship and insight from their experience.

“CISA’s partnership with the National Security Agency on the NCAE-C program helps reduce vulnerabilities in our nation’s critical infrastructure by promoting higher education and expertise in cybersecurity,” said Chris Lein, Acting Chief Learning Officer. “The NSA and CISA designate programs as Centers of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense (CAE-CD), Research (CAE-R), and Operations (CAE-CO) based on their robust degree programs and close alignment to specific cybersecurity-related knowledge units (KUs), validated by top subject matter experts in the field.”

Currently, there are 420 colleges and universities across 48 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico designated as NCAE-Cs. CISA continues to work with our federal partners and academia to tackle the most pressing cybersecurity workforce challenges. including through sponsoring various program initiatives with NCAE-C institutions.

Read more at CISA