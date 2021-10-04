CISA to Hold Virtual Career Fair for Cybersecurity Awareness Month

It’s week one of Cybersecurity Awareness Month! This week’s message is “#BeCyberSmart.” The first weekly theme of Cybersecurity Awareness Month will explore the fundamentals of cybersecurity, teaching individuals and organizations how to do their part and #BeCyberSmart! Simple actions can help secure your digital lives and improve the security of internet-connected devices.

You’re Invited!

Mark your calendars! We invite you to join us for a Virtual Career Fair during week three of the campaign. On October 21, 12:00 – 5:00 PM EDT, CISA will hold a Career Fair with stakeholders to inspire and promote awareness and exploration of cybersecurity careers.

Get Involved

Share and engage with the CISA social media activity throughout the month Contribute to Twitter Chats @CISAgov Join the conversation about Cybersecurity Awareness Month by using the #BeCyberSmart hashtag.

Download resources for Cybersecurity Awareness Month: This is the first year that resources have been translated into five additional languages for non-English speakers.

Participate in Cybersecurity Awareness Month public- facing events throughout the month of October and share these with your friends, family, and colleagues

Thank you for your continued support and commitment to Cybersecurity Awareness Month and helping all individuals and organizations stay safe and secure online. To learn more, please visit cisa.gov/cybersecurity-awareness-month