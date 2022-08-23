80.7 F
CISA Updates Advisory on Threat Actors Exploiting Multiple CVEs Against Zimbra Collaboration Suite

CISA and the MS-ISAC strongly urge users and administrators to apply the guidance in the Recommendations section.

By Homeland Security Today

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and the Multi-State Information Sharing & Analysis Center (MS-ISAC) are publishing this joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) in response to active exploitation of multiple Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) against Zimbra Collaboration Suite (ZCS), an enterprise cloud-hosted collaboration software and email platform. CVEs currently being exploited against ZCS include:

  • CVE-2022-24682
  • CVE-2022-27924
  • CVE-2022-27925 chained with CVE-2022-37042
  • CVE-2022-30333

Cyber threat actors may be targeting unpatched ZCS instances in both government and private sector networks. CISA and the MS-ISAC strongly urge users and administrators to apply the guidance in the Recommendations section of this CSA to help secure their organization’s systems against malicious cyber activity. CISA and the MS-ISAC encourage organizations who did not immediately update their ZCS instances upon patch release, or whose ZCS instances were exposed to the internet, to assume compromise and hunt for malicious activity using the third-party detection signatures in the Detection Methods section of this CSA. Organizations that detect potential compromise should apply the steps in the Incident Response section of this CSA.

This CSA has been updated with additional detection signatures.

