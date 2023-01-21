42.4 F
CISA Updates Best Practices for Mapping to MITRE ATT&CK

CISA coordinated this update of the best practices with the Homeland Security Systems Engineering and Development Institute.

By Homeland Security Today

CISA updated Best Practices for MITRE ATT&CK® Mapping. The MITRE ATT&CK® framework is a lens through which network defenders can analyze adversary behavior and, as CISA Executive Assistant Director Eric Goldstein noted in his June 2021 blog post on the framework, it directly supports “robust, contextual bi-directional sharing of information to help strengthen the security of our systems, networks, and data.” CISA highly encourages the cybersecurity community to use the framework because it provides a common language for threat actor analysis.

CISA coordinated this update of the best practices with the Homeland Security Systems Engineering and Development Institute™ (HSSEDI), a DHS-owned R&D center operated by MITRE. The update covers changes that the MITRE ATT&CK team made to the framework since CISA initially published the best practices in June 2021. The update also covers common analytical biases, mapping mistakes, and specific ATT&CK mapping guidance for industrial control systems (ICS).

Read more at CISA

