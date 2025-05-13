65.8 F
Washington D.C.
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
HomeSubject Matter AreasCybersecurity
CybersecurityInfrastructure SecurityCybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

CISA Warns of Cyberattacks Targeting U.S. Critical Infrastructure

Homeland Security Today
By Homeland Security Today

CISA is increasingly aware of unsophisticated cyber actor(s) targeting ICS/SCADA systems within U.S. critical Infrastructure sectors (Oil and Natural Gas), specifically in Energy and Transportation Systems, according to an alert published on May 6. Although these activities often include basic and elementary intrusion techniques, the presence of poor cyber hygiene and exposed assets can escalate these threats, leading to significant consequences such as defacement, configuration changes, operational disruptions and, in severe cases, physical damage. CISA strongly urges Critical Infrastructure Asset Owners and Operators to review the following fact sheet for detailed guidance on reducing the risk of potential intrusions:

Previous article
Update to How CISA Shares Cyber-Related Alerts and Notifications
Next article
FBI Issues Warning as Hackers Hijack Old Routers for Cyber Operations
Homeland Security Today
Homeland Security Todayhttp://www.hstoday.us
The Government Technology & Services Coalition's Homeland Security Today (HSToday) is the premier news and information resource for the homeland security community, dedicated to elevating the discussions and insights that can support a safe and secure nation. A non-profit magazine and media platform, HSToday provides readers with the whole story, placing facts and comments in context to inform debate and drive realistic solutions to some of the nation’s most vexing security challenges.

Related Articles

Latest Articles

Load more
All content copyright ©2024 Homeland Security Today. All rights reserved.

POWERED BY MHA Visuals