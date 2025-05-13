CISA is increasingly aware of unsophisticated cyber actor(s) targeting ICS/SCADA systems within U.S. critical Infrastructure sectors (Oil and Natural Gas), specifically in Energy and Transportation Systems, according to an alert published on May 6. Although these activities often include basic and elementary intrusion techniques, the presence of poor cyber hygiene and exposed assets can escalate these threats, leading to significant consequences such as defacement, configuration changes, operational disruptions and, in severe cases, physical damage. CISA strongly urges Critical Infrastructure Asset Owners and Operators to review the following fact sheet for detailed guidance on reducing the risk of potential intrusions: