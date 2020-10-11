Cisco Releases Security Updates

Cisco has released security updates to address vulnerabilities in Cisco products. An attacker could exploit some of these vulnerabilities to take control of an affected system. For updates addressing lower severity vulnerabilities see the Cisco Security Advisories page.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) encourages users and administrators to review the following Cisco Advisories and apply the necessary updates:

Read more at CISA

