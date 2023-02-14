42.7 F
City of Oakland Targeted by Ransomware Attack, Work Continues to Secure and Restore Services Safely

Many systems remain down as city departments develop plans to continue providing services safely to the public.

By Homeland Security Today
The City of Oakland has learned that it was recently subject to a ransomware attack that began last Wednesday night. The Information Technology Department is coordinating with law enforcement and actively investigating the scope and severity of the issue. 911 fire and emergency resources are not impacted.

The City is following industry best practices and developing a response plan to address the issue. In an abundance of caution, ITD has taken affected systems offline while they work to secure and restore services safely. In the meantime, the public should expect delays from the City as a result.

As of Monday, the City continues to assess the impacts to its network systems in the aftermath of the ransomware attack. Because the City took the network offline to contain the attack, many systems remain down as City Departments develop plans to continue providing services safely to the public.

The City’s IT Department is working with a leading forensics firm to perform an extensive incident response and analysis, as well as with additional cybersecurity and technology firms on recovery and remediation efforts. This continues to be an ongoing investigation with multiple local, state, and federal agencies involved.

