Clearview AI Has Billions of Our Photos: Its Entire Client List Was Just Stolen

Clearview AI, a startup that compiles billions of photos for facial recognition technology, said it lost its entire client list to hackers.

The company said it has patched the unspecified flaw that allowed the breach to happen.

In a statement, Clearview AI’s attorney Tor Ekeland said that while security is the company’s top priority, “unfortunately, data breaches are a part of life. Our servers were never accessed.” He added that the company continues to strengthen its security procedures and that the flaw has been patched.

