Coinstats Security Breach Hits More Than 1,500 User Wallets

Crypto portfolio tracking app Coinstats has found itself at the center of a security breach, impacting approximately 1,590 user wallets. The Coinstats data breach, which occurred on June 22, 2024, has been attributed to a group with alleged ties to North Korea, marking a concerning development for crypto investors.

Coinstats swiftly responded to the breach by taking down its application temporarily. This proactive measure was aimed at containing the data breach at Coinstats and preventing further unauthorized access to user data and funds.

The affected wallets, constituting about 1.3% of all Coinstats wallets, were primarily those created directly within the app. Fortunately, wallets connected to external exchanges and platforms remained unaffected, providing some relief amidst the security scare.

